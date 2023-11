I left Kansas in July 2022 and have not returned since. My income for the year 2022 is solely interest and dividend income from mutual funds, including emerging market and corporate funds. The sources of this income are not tied to any specific U.S. state. I traveled several states during the period 7-2022 to 11-2022. I established residency in Ohio in December 2022.

How shall I report income state tax for the period 7-2022 to 11-2022?