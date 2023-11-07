Banks have choice. They can lend $1,000,000 to the government, for 1 year. Alternatively, they can lend $1,000,000 to a collection of small businesses. In our super simplified example, the bank has 100 businesses that each would like to borrow $10,000 for one year. Alternatively, the bank can buy a 1-year treasury note. The coupon rate for the treasury is 2.25%. The bank has determined that, in the current marketplace, it can charge 5% from the 100 small business borrowers. The efficient market hypothesis asserts that the two interest rates will leave the bank almost indifferent to the two loan choices (we assume no risk premium in this calculation). For the EMH assertion to be true, the expected default rate for the 100 small business corporate loans will lead to a total return on the business loans that just equals the t-note return. In this simple one period loan situation, we can calculate the market expectation of default. We need only specify one additional assumption. We assert that when a loan defaults, no interest is collected and half of the principal is lost. We now simply need to figure out how many businesses will default, in order to erase the extra interest paid by those borrowers who make good on their loans:

Each corporation borrows $10,000. At the end of the term of its debt, (1 year), a corporation that honors its debt will send how many dollars to the bank? Each corporation borrows $10,000. At the end of the term of its debt, (1 year), a corporation that defaults on its debt will send how many dollars to the bank? The government borrows, $1,000,000. At the end of the term of its debt, (1 year), the government will send how many dollars to the bank? Now the question that requires some effort. If we assume the EMH, how many small business loans are expected to default? (show your work)