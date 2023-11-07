In my brokerage accounts I keep fund in ETF like VMFXX ( the brokerage does not have it as default sweep option). Currently VMFXX has T+1 settlement.

Currently suppose I have a GTC order to buy some etf or stocks at 5%-8% below the last market close and if the BUY order ( will settle in T+2) happen to be executed at 3:59 PM, to bring the money to cover the purchase I simply sell equal amount of VMFXX in the evening and end up paying ZERO interest.

With Changes to T+1 I will end up paying one day interest, as by the time I will get chance to enter the sell order for mutual fund the fund from sell be coming after 1 day.