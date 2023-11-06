Based on this and this, as of November 6, 2023, the IRS still has not announced the health FSA contribution limits for the year 2024, even though most private employers have already begun their open enrollment period (as has every state's ACA exchange, even thought that fact is not directly relevant to employer-provided FSAs).

This seems crazy to me. How are people supposed to know how much to contribute to their health FSAs if the IRS hasn't even told them the maximum allowed contribution? Does the IRS typically wait until after open enrollment has begun to announce the next year's FSA limits? Is there some special circumstance that caused a delay this year?