Based on this and this, as of November 6, 2023, the IRS still has not announced the health FSA contribution limits for the year 2024, even though most private employers have already begun their open enrollment period (as has every state's ACA exchange, even thought that fact is not directly relevant to employer-provided FSAs).

This seems crazy to me. How are people supposed to know how much to contribute to their health FSAs if the IRS hasn't even told them the maximum allowed contribution? Does the IRS typically wait until after open enrollment has begun to announce the next year's FSA limits? Is there some special circumstance that caused a delay this year?

  • If you are targeting the maximum, I've often seen "maximum" as an option, along with a field for a custom amount. But you can also make contributions manually, instead of with every paycheck.
    – user26460
    33 mins ago
  • This doesn't answer what happens if open enrollment has close but my company stated they would contact everyone who chose the current max amount if the IRS changed it.
    – mkennedy
    16 mins ago

