Why wouldn’t the payoff amount of the loan be discounted similar to a bond with lower yield than current market rates.

You're confusing the yields to investors with debt obligations. When a bond is sold between the investors on the market, the obligation of the debtor doesn't change. Whether the bond sells with a premium or a discount doesn't change the par value or the coupon value.

Similarly with your loan - the investor which owns it can sell it, and in this situation probably at a discount to compensate for the lower rate. But you as a debtor will continue paying it off as per the loan schedule.