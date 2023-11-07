Let’s say I have a loan at 3% for 10years for $100,000. After one year rates in the Loan market rise and are at 6% for the same type of loan. Why wouldn’t the payoff amount of the loan be discounted similar to a bond with lower yield than current market rates.
If loans are sold at discount to other lenders, why isn't the same offer given to the debtor for payoff?
You're confusing the yields to investors with debt obligations. When a bond is sold between the investors on the market, the obligation of the debtor doesn't change. Whether the bond sells with a premium or a discount doesn't change the par value or the coupon value.
Similarly with your loan - the investor which owns it can sell it, and in this situation probably at a discount to compensate for the lower rate. But you as a debtor will continue paying it off as per the loan schedule.
1@DungenessCrab the debtor signed a contract and should follow the terms of the contract. I'm not sure why it would matter to the debtor who owns the debt on the other end. yesterday
1If you don't like this possibility, you can risk a variable-rate loan. But that puts you at risk if rates go the other way. If you take a fixed rate loan, the way to change the rate is to refinance. (I did so twice on my mortgage, dropping about three percentage points from initial loan to final.)– keshlamyesterday
@DungenessCrab You can call your loan holder and ask for discounted payoff. They'll probably say no. However, if the loan holder is a collection agency or long-delinquent credit card, they just might say yes. In fact, I would never payoff a collection agency for the full amount, because they often will take a lower amount for 100% payoff. yesterday