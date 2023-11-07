0

Let’s say I have a loan at 3% for 10years for $100,000. After one year rates in the Loan market rise and are at 6% for the same type of loan. Why wouldn’t the payoff amount of the loan be discounted similar to a bond with lower yield than current market rates.

  • Payoff is what you owe. That's their money, the money that you borrowed. The interest is what you paid to borrow it.
    – user26460
    yesterday

Why wouldn’t the payoff amount of the loan be discounted similar to a bond with lower yield than current market rates.

You're confusing the yields to investors with debt obligations. When a bond is sold between the investors on the market, the obligation of the debtor doesn't change. Whether the bond sells with a premium or a discount doesn't change the par value or the coupon value.

Similarly with your loan - the investor which owns it can sell it, and in this situation probably at a discount to compensate for the lower rate. But you as a debtor will continue paying it off as per the loan schedule.

  • If the loan is being sold at discount to another lender why wouldn’t the same offer be given to the debtor?
    – DungenessCrab
    yesterday
    @DungenessCrab the debtor signed a contract and should follow the terms of the contract. I'm not sure why it would matter to the debtor who owns the debt on the other end.
    – littleadv
    yesterday
    If you don't like this possibility, you can risk a variable-rate loan. But that puts you at risk if rates go the other way. If you take a fixed rate loan, the way to change the rate is to refinance. (I did so twice on my mortgage, dropping about three percentage points from initial loan to final.)
    – keshlam
    yesterday
  • @DungenessCrab You can call your loan holder and ask for discounted payoff. They'll probably say no. However, if the loan holder is a collection agency or long-delinquent credit card, they just might say yes. In fact, I would never payoff a collection agency for the full amount, because they often will take a lower amount for 100% payoff.
    – user26460
    yesterday

