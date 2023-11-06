I received an email like this, supposedly from my bank.

It is unclear to me if this email is just some kind of scam. On the one hand, GMail seems to have put a blue checkmark, indicating that the email is from the actual bank. On the other hand, the email is poorly formatted. They have inserted an image instead of actually providing the text! This means that the links are not clickable.

Is this a scam?

I am also unsure what the eRupee is. If I can manipulate my Rupee account in my bank using the internet, isn't that just regular internet banking? I have seen an Wikipedia Article about this, but it seems to make no sense.