I am in the UK. I have won an online gaming competition in an extremely toxic American community. The prize is about $500. I do not wish to give any identifying details to this community. The prize giver is very understanding and is happy to transfer the money in whatever way I request. How can I receive this money without giving away my details?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 19 times
2
-
Sounds like a scam. Other than meeting in a dark alley with a ski mask, you can't.– littleadv1 hour ago
-
1Maybe learn from scammers: bitcoin or gift cards. E.g. for an online gaming competition, steam/amazon/... gift cards sound reasonable, even for the tax man, but I don't know if it's legal.– Solarflare51 mins ago
Add a comment |