Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products.

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

To subscribe to this RSS feed, copy and paste this URL into your RSS reader.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

I have a small Vanguard traditional IRA that I maintain but don't contribute to. Because I want to continue to get paper statements, there is an account fee that I haven't paid for two years. Eventually I assume Vanguard will notice and ask for their money. I know I can pay it off by contributing some money into the settlement fund, however, that would count against my total IRA contributions for the year and reduce how much I can contribute to my Roth IRA (which I max out). Is there any way I can pay the account fees without that counting as an IRA contribution?

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only