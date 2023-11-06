0

I have a small Vanguard traditional IRA that I maintain but don't contribute to. Because I want to continue to get paper statements, there is an account fee that I haven't paid for two years. Eventually I assume Vanguard will notice and ask for their money. I know I can pay it off by contributing some money into the settlement fund, however, that would count against my total IRA contributions for the year and reduce how much I can contribute to my Roth IRA (which I max out). Is there any way I can pay the account fees without that counting as an IRA contribution?

  • Are you sure you haven't paid it? Usually that would be deducted from your holdings.
    – littleadv
    47 mins ago

