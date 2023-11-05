I think I'm confused about parts of the CC process. If you're feeling charitable please help a brother out.

My understanding: I buy 100 shares of ABC @ $25 (5 days duration) Sell 1 CC contract of ABC @ $28 for premium of $2

I earn $200 premium plus any gains if price approaches $28, great.

The CC's I'm looking at buying only have worthwhile premiums that are below the stock price. How does this work?

My understanding: 100 shares of ABC @ $25 (5 days duration) Sell 1 CC contract of ABC @ $22 for premium of $1

Does this mean I just get my $100 premium and the brokerage calls my option so I settle 100 shares of ABC @ $22...meaning I'm actually DOWN $200 after the premium fails to offset loss in capital from original purchase price.

***I tried reading other threads on this but couldn't find this specific question. Please help XD