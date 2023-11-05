0

I'm self-employed and it's open enrollment time. My current health insurance was bought on the state exchange but the premium is going up 22% so that certainly encourages you to shop around. I've found two plans that look better because although they have similar premiums, they are HSA-eligible, which I consider a major discount because I get the tax savings from contributing and will probably be able to spend the money tax-free on medical expenses later in life (not to mention the tax-free growth in between).

The first plan is on the state exchange, but it's with a different carrier, which would require me to change doctors. The second plan is with the same carrier, so I wouldn't have to change anything, but it's not on the state exchange. A plan that looks identical according to the specs, but with a slightly different name (Bronze HSA versus Bronze HSA X), is available on the exchange in other counties.

Why would a plan be offered on the exchange in some counties but not in others within the same state? What are the risks I should be aware of when purchasing insurance from outside of the exchanges? I am aware that I will be ineligible for the premium tax credit, but the odds that my income would be low enough to qualify are minimal anyway.

As far as I know, the exchanges are just a convenient, standardized marketplace that makes finding and comparing your options easier, and that vets the offers to make sure they meet basic requirements. If you think you can do better shopping on your own or working through an agent, I believe you are free to do so. (I went directly to a retiree plan sponsored by my ex-employer, without bothering to look at the exchanges; others were more diligent about comparing.)

Make sure whatever you pick meets the requirements for creditable coverage. Anything on the exchange should.

