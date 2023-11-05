I bought the ring fifteen years ago for ~$3,600 and we broke up several months later. I never took the time to research how to sell a ring. I realize I will likely not get the full amount back. Also, the ring and diamonds have no documentation, registration, or insurance.

Asking a pawn shop to make an offer feels foolish. A jeweler sounds better but they must still make a profit. Online jewelry sites (like Worthy or CashForDiamonds) likely have huge markups. I am unsure if it is worth it to have a ring of this value appraised. I am unsure if buyers online (like eBay) will risk buying a ring without documentation. I do not understand all the factors here.

How do I sell this ring and get the most money for it?