0

I bought the ring fifteen years ago for ~$3,600 and we broke up several months later. I never took the time to research how to sell a ring. I realize I will likely not get the full amount back. Also, the ring and diamonds have no documentation, registration, or insurance.

Asking a pawn shop to make an offer feels foolish. A jeweler sounds better but they must still make a profit. Online jewelry sites (like Worthy or CashForDiamonds) likely have huge markups. I am unsure if it is worth it to have a ring of this value appraised. I am unsure if buyers online (like eBay) will risk buying a ring without documentation. I do not understand all the factors here.

How do I sell this ring and get the most money for it?

Improve this question
New contributor
user125877 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • I would guess that serious jewelers deal with purchasing jewelry on a regular basis. Ask them to tell you what documentation you'd need, on the item or to prove your own identity? Of course you aren't likely to get back what you paid for it, but a pawn shop is going to offer you less since they tend to assume you wouldn't be coming to them if you had other options; their business is (nominally) making loans against physical property rather than buying.
    – keshlam
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .