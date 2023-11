Biggest concern: There isn't just the penalty. You're also giving up tax-advantaged growth of that money in the IRA, which depending on your age may be a large additional cost.

Some retirement plans let you borrow money out of them. That avoids the penalty, and in theory lets you pay interest to yourself -- but losing time in the tax-advantaged growth mode is still a high enough cost that most folks will tell you to consider that only if it's impossible to get a reasonable loan in other ways.

Run all the numbers to determine what your real cost will be.