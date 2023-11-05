Can I send my order to a specific exchange regardless of my account type ? (fixed or tiered), or do I have to use the SMART order router when using Fixed ?
Assuming that I have a volume of shares above 100 million and I pay 0.0005 commission in tiered, what happens when I send an order to an exchange that offers a rebate of 0.0021 ? I will get 0.0016 cents on that order, but then what happens with the minimum/maximum per order. Do I still have to pay a minimum, even if I actually get money from the exchange ?
In the maximum per order row, it says 1% of trade value, is that 1% of shares*share price?