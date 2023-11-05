0

Chase recently closed my business account without providing any reasons, possibly due to limited activity. They're sending a check with the remaining balance, issued in my old business name, "John's Graphic Design LLC." I intend to open a new business account with a different bank under the name "John's Motion Design LLC." Is it possible to deposit the check with the old business name into the new account?

1
  • what happened to the old LLC?
    – littleadv
    23 mins ago

