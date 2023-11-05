Chase recently closed my business account without providing any reasons, possibly due to limited activity. They're sending a check with the remaining balance, issued in my old business name, "John's Graphic Design LLC." I intend to open a new business account with a different bank under the name "John's Motion Design LLC." Is it possible to deposit the check with the old business name into the new account?
what happened to the old LLC?– littleadv23 mins ago
