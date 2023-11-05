A bit of history: I worked at a company that granted me a bunch of META shares. So my initial cost for these shares is $0. I have never actually traded options before in my life. I find myself in a position where a lot of money is at stake.

My (ex) financial advisor started writing covered calls on some of these META shares early '23 when META was trading at around $124. Since then the META has gone up and the calls just keep getting rolled up and out.

The last few months

1/9/23 META = $129.47, sold 2/17 $130 call for $10.42

2/7/23 META = $191.62, bought back $130 call for $61.99, sold 11/17 $140 call for $64.00

11/3/23 META = $314.60, $140 call trading at $174.90, $145 call trading at $175.90 < trying to figure out what to do >

I fired my advisor for other reasons, and find that I currently am short the 11/17 $140 calls. The last email from them said they planned to roll these out on the 6/21 $145 call.

If I let them expire, then they'll get assigned and I miss out on $314 - 140 = $174 worth of gain. If I buy them back, they cost $174.90 as of this writing, but then I can sell the 6/21 $145 call for $175.90.

When I was looking at the options chain, I noticed that it was difficult to find options that could sell for > $175. These were all obvs deep in the money, and either 6 or 9 months out.

Obvs I don't want to lose the $174 difference between the current and strike prices on assignment. And I don't want to spend essentially the same amount to buy back the calls.

The goal of selling covered calls, I understand, is to let them expire worthless, or at the very least allow the shares to be assigned when they are only barely in the money, aka at a price at which I'm willing to let them go. At $140 or $145 strike I'm not willing to let go of these.

So the question is: can rolling up and out keep going on indefinitely? I find that each cycle involves more money at stake.

If META price increases, will I eventually find that there are no calls I can sell to cover the ones I just bought back?

If META price stabilizes and doesn't move for the next 10 years, will I eventually get back out of the money to be in a position when the calls expire worthless and I've lost (let's say) nothing?

If META price drops, will I be able to buy the calls back at the same price I sold them for or better? (I don't mind if the underlying drops; I assume META will eventually come back up over the long term).

What is the best strategy to get out of this? I just want to be back at a place where worst case I have some short calls that are only a little in the money, not deep in the money as they are now.

