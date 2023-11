A win-win business model is to make traders deposit whatever amount (in a popular real broker) they can afford to lose which becomes their maxDrawdown. For e.g, $5k(10%) and (Angel)prop firm provides another $45k(90%). The acct is automatically suspended when $5k maxDD is reached. No need for redundant tests and rules for a 50-50 profit sharing scheme since prop firm bear no losses(& No loan interest).

Where can I find such an arrangement for futures trading?