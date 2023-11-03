If investment growth using an HSA account is not subjected to taxes, then isn't it better to invest using HSA than investing on stock platforms like Fidelity or Robinhood?

When I use the funds in the HSA account to trade, am I exempted from capital gain taxes? With such benefits, I don't see why one would not pay out of pocket for medical expenses and let the triple tax advantage account grow.

This should be a simple math or Google search, but I couldn't find anything about a strategic way to use HSA.