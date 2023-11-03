Recently I've gotten hold of a list or rather a chart of 30-day Implied volatility and historical volatility for the same stock over the course of a year. With these data, I've thought there might be a way to compare these two in order to measure the precision of implied volatility and thus the market's precision when it comes to individual stocks.

But I've understood that this can be harder than I thought since 30-day Implied volatility refers to calendar days whereas historical volatility is based on business days only, which mixes up the order of every day that otherwise would be equivalent I.e. this day + 30 (for IV 30), would be for HV that day minus everything from around 23 to 19 depending on the presence of non-trading days.

How would you go about if you were tasked to measure the precision of Implied Volatility for a stock? Do you think you could do so efficently, and if not, how would you make that measurement efficient?

Thank you sooo much to you who took your time to ease my mind! :-)