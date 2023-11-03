When attempting to profit off of the market in one way or another, an entity, be it a fund, individual investor, institution, etc., must first decide on what actual financial instruments are to be considered before a strategy is created to profit from said instruments.

I realize this is rather general, but are there any references/terms to search for regarding how to choose what instruments we are going to even consider (e.g. debt, equity, futures, options, etc.) and what we "allow" when trading said instruments (e.g. long/short/etc.)?