Let's say I have an offer to pay $1000 now and for the next 20 years, I will receive the following payments:

Year 1: $10 Year 2: $20 Year 3: $30 Year 4: $40 Year 5: $50 Year 6: $60 Year 7: $70 Year 8: $80 Year 9: $90 Year 10: $100 Year 11: $110 Year 12: $120 Year 13: $130 Year 14: $140 Year 15: $150 Year 16: $160 Year 17: $170 Year 18: $180 Year 19: $190 Year 20: $200

How do I calculate the "yield" of such an offer?