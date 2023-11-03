There could be reasons why you can access web pages on your phone while they are blocked on other devices, in your country. Here are a few possible explanations;

Different network; It's possible that your phone is connected to a network or internet service provider (ISP) compared to the devices. ISPs have their filtering or blocking mechanisms so it's likely that some web pages are blocked by one ISP but not by another.

Different DNS servers; DNS (Domain Name System) servers translate domain names (http://www.freemoney.com) into IP addresses that computers can understand. ISPs may implement DNS filtering to restrict access to websites. Your phone might be using DNS servers that're n't subject to the same blocking restrictions.

Virtual Private Network (VPN); If you have a VPN installed on your phone it can help you bypass censorship or restrictions imposed by your country. A VPN establishes an encrypted tunnel, between your device and a server located in another country enabling you to access the internet through that server and bypass any restrictions.