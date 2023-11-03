There could be reasons why you can access web pages on your phone while they are blocked on other devices, in your country. Here are a few possible explanations;
Different network; It's possible that your phone is connected to a network or internet service provider (ISP) compared to the devices. ISPs have their filtering or blocking mechanisms so it's likely that some web pages are blocked by one ISP but not by another.
Different DNS servers; DNS (Domain Name System) servers translate domain names (http://www.freemoney.com) into IP addresses that computers can understand. ISPs may implement DNS filtering to restrict access to websites. Your phone might be using DNS servers that're n't subject to the same blocking restrictions.
Virtual Private Network (VPN); If you have a VPN installed on your phone it can help you bypass censorship or restrictions imposed by your country. A VPN establishes an encrypted tunnel, between your device and a server located in another country enabling you to access the internet through that server and bypass any restrictions.
When you use data of Wi Fi to access web pages it's worth considering that your mobile network provider may have different ways of blocking or enforcing policies compared to your home Wi Fi network. It's essential to remember that in countries bypassing censorship or restrictions could potentially be considered illegal. Always ensure that you are aware of the legal implications and consequences before attempting to bypass any restrictions.