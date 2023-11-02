I am a new user and when I reconcile my transactions I get the popup to enter the ending balance and the ending balance defaults to the accounts "Present Balance."

I want this balance to instead be the balance of "Cleared Transactions" - right now I have to always manually enter that amount, but it would be easier if this was automated.

When I reconcile I only care about the transactions I have already cleared in the account register and any non-cleared items shouldn't be considered for reconciliation.

Is there a way to change the default ending balance?