I'm a long-term investor and I'm comparing a few stock/etf options this morning.

SPY (s&p 500 etf)

QQQ (nasdaq composite etf)

DJI

IWV (russell 3000 etf)

Here's a 5yr comparison of the four via google finance

It seems that QQQ is the clear winner for someone like me who is searching for compound interest over the next 15+ years but I want to make sure I'm not overlooking something that might change my decision.

Considering all that I've mentioned is QQQ the clear choice for me?