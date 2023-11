Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products.

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

I recently read Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert Kiyosaki, and it really sparks the shift in mindset from being an employee to becoming an investor and got me interested in exploring investing in real estate. What are some good resources to educate myself? I currently live in New York, where I am renting. I'm seriously considering buying my first home and potentially renting out 1-2 rooms for passive income and get started. Any recommendations for learning more about this?

Questions seeking product, service recommendations or other off-site resources are off-topic because they tend to become obsolete quickly. Instead, describe your situation and the specific problem you're trying to solve.

This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers.

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only