My partner and I started to invest under 3 separate LLCs. We used to record expenses in Excel but are thinking about how we will manage accounting.
What are the advantages of using accounting software like Quickbooks instead of Excel or Google Sheet?
Accurate record-keeping is important for every business, whether or not your business(es) will benefit from accounting software depends on the nature of the business. You should speak to an accountant to understand what an appropriate business structure is for tax purposes (LLC means nothing to the IRS), your record-keeping requirements, and also for ensuring you understand what power you and your partner each have and implications if someone leaves, etc.– Hart CO47 mins ago
What do you mean by "started to invest under 3 separate LLCs". Are you just investing in securities/stock market etc. through your separate LLCs? Are your LLCs actually doing business, i.e. making something or providing a service to customers?– DJClayworth58 secs ago
