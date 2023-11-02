What does "rate filing" mean in the following paragraph?

"The province is giving the AIRB new authority to tell insurers to return a portion of premiums to drivers if companies surpass profitability thresholds, as well as being able to request a rate filing from an insurer at any time, rather than just once a year."

The closest definition of "rate filing" I could find that relates to insurance is "file-and-use rating laws are regulations in the insurance industry that allow insurers to use new rates ahead of receiving approval from the state." However, I am not sure if this definition applies to the above paragraph. Thank you!