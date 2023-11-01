I've read the other posts here about how you might be able to deduct your interest from your taxes and that building equity is of course smarter compared to the pure burn of rent, but I want to know what some of the other less obvious benefits of home ownership might be for my finances.

I can already tell, for instance, that moving from a small apartment to a larger one allowed me to buy more goods at Costco and thus decrease my overall grocery bill. I'm curious for other optimizations that would be possible as a homeowner.