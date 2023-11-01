I'm building a work automation template in Excel for Form 941 and other payroll tax forms. I want sources of information other than IRS' various payroll tax form instruction documents (you can include other IRS publications) that break down each box/line into a list of discrete items explicitly included or excluded from that box/line. Ideally, this'd be formatted such that I can import it into the excel file, using Excel's "Get Data" feature with minimal quality control edits on my part.

If you know of no information sources that fit this description but know of other sources that are more thorough or understandable than IRS' various payroll tax form instruction docs in describing the computational flow, please share them.

I'm trying to express everything in a completely unfactored algebraic formula.

Thank you in advance for your answer.