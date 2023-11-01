-1

I'm building an Excel work automation template for various payroll tax forms. Ideally, I want formulas for calculating Form 941 liability (i.e., FIT liability + FICA liability), SIT liability, SUTA liability, and Form 940 (i.e., FUTA) liability. I want each equation's variables to be broken down into their own equations when appropriate (i.e., when those variables must be computed), and I'd like these equations as comprehensive as possible. For example, "FUTA wages" would be a variable in a "FUTA liability" equation and would have its own equation w/ all relevant variables (i.e., compensation types) and all relevant operations for computing FUTA wages. My ultimate goal is to express each tax liability computation in a completely unfactored algebraic formula, so that the big picture's chronological steps are expressed using PEMDAS.

I realize SIT and SUTA taxes depend on the state, so I don't expect you to list every US state's payroll tax liability formulas, just the ones you can recall.

I would prefer 2023 equations, but you can give the equations from the most recent year that you recall. Whatever year you chose, please specify the tax year to which each of your equations applies.

Thank you in advance for your answer.

7
  • What problem are you actually trying to solve here that the form instructions and a bit of tenth-grade algebra don't solve?
    – keshlam
    yesterday
  • @keshlam I want a tool where I plug in numbers and it spits out the correct result every time. I've sat through tax classes. They make simple math hard because the math has lots of steps, and they don't provide the completely unfactored formula for anything. I've spent enough time observing myself learning math subjects to know this is my problem. Building a work automation template will accelerate my learning process and save time in the long-term. Also, where am I supposed to ask this question if not here? Stack exchange has no "tax accounting" community that I've seen.
    – Sorghum
    yesterday
  • There are plenty of topics that aren’t appropriate for any SE site, so you just may not ask them on any SE site.
    – nobody
    yesterday
  • Number of steps makes no difference in error rate for a program/spreadsheet, and more steps makes the reasoning clearer and easier to debug than a "one liner" formula would be. So I don't think that what you are asking for is something anyone else really wants, and you're going to have to derive it yourself... And I don't think you are actually going to find it especially helpful. Some folks do write spreadsheets to handle their tax forms, copying the logic directly from the instructions including worksheets and so on. Others just buy commercial tax prep software, which do that for them.
    – keshlam
    11 hours ago
  • @keshlam Ok so I'm the weak link, not the spreadsheet program. The comprehensive template-building process accelerates learning for me b/c I must accommodate all different scenarios for the template to be "comprehensive." I'm willing to derive it myself. I just hoped someone already had a properly formatted and comprehensive list of FIT/FICA/FUTA/SIT/SUTA wages components that I could just import via Get Data or copy and paste into my template. If nothing else, it helps avoid some tedium. Anyway, I'm pretty sure I'll find this helpful b/c I've already done it w/ K-1s and brokerage statements.
    – Sorghum
    2 hours ago

