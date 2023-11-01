0

According to this article [paywall], Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse venture has seen $46 Billion in losses.

In spite of this, Zuckerberg himself has increased his net worth by $59 Billion.

But that's not the part that confuses me - what confuses me is the end of the article making this claim:

That hasn't hurt Mark Zuckerberg's net worth, though. With much of his fortune tied to Meta stock, his net worth has shot up 130% year to date as the stock has gained 136.8% this year.

If Mark Zuckerberg's value is tied up in stocks in Meta, and Metaverse has been hemorrhaging money, how has his stock been growing in value?

Stock prices don't always go up and down exactly as their profits do. The stock price is the market's expectation of future profits, so it's quite common (especially in high-tech companies) for companies to have current losses but have the expectation to make profits in the future, which is what the stock price is based off of.

However, even in this case, Metaverse is only one division of Meta (nee Facebook). Meta has actually made profits as a whole, which further justifies the increase in stock price.

