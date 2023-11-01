According to this article [paywall], Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse venture has seen $46 Billion in losses.

In spite of this, Zuckerberg himself has increased his net worth by $59 Billion.

But that's not the part that confuses me - what confuses me is the end of the article making this claim:

That hasn't hurt Mark Zuckerberg's net worth, though. With much of his fortune tied to Meta stock, his net worth has shot up 130% year to date as the stock has gained 136.8% this year.

If Mark Zuckerberg's value is tied up in stocks in Meta, and Metaverse has been hemorrhaging money, how has his stock been growing in value?