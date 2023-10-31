My wife won 2 tickets from a major airline at the company she works for, after they did a employee only raffle that was free to enter. The problem: there is a caveat: the ticket must be booked for a trip no later than December 15 this year (for extra context today is October 31st). The tickets cannot be exchanged for anything else, nor can be sell or utilized by someone else.

We just went to a very difficult ordeal that have our finances in a difficult situation, so basically, we cannot afford to travel right now. My wife is extremely upset because she is convinced that she is "losing money" for not being able to use the tickets. I think you can't lose what you never had in your possession on first place. My question is, is there an economic concept that I can use to explain to my wife why she is not really "losing" any money?