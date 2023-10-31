I'm trying to compare historical and implied volatility for different stocks. Still, since I can't tell what these numbers are based on (for historical volatility) and referring to (for Implied), I'm unable to compare the two effectively.

Thus I'm asking A: What is historical volatility based on. Is it only the closing prices for the last recorded i.e 30 business days or does the value refer to the last 30 days overall, including potential holidays and weekends? And how do you know the answer to this question?

B: Is 30-day Implied volatility solely calculated using options premium pressure for the last 30 days overall or does that too include potential holidays/weekends etc, meaning that it at times might be calculated with less or more observations, depending on the time of the month or year?

Furthermore does Implied volatility (30) represent a prediction for the next 30 business days or regular 30 days, again referring to days including or excluding holidays or/and weekends? And for B too, how did you find out the answer to this question and would you please (if you can) link a source in your answer?

Thank you sooo much to you who took your time to ease my mind! :-)