I have a question regarding the commission for US stocks for IBKR pro (tiered and fixed).

My first question is, what is the difference between tiered and fixed and how do you choose between the two when trading? Can you choose ?

This is the table with commissions that I found:

Assuming that I choose to use IBKR Pro - Fixed (also assuming that I can make a choice), do I have to pay 0.005 per share per transaction ? If I make a transaction to buy 2 shares of something, do I have to pay 0.01 USD?

The second question is, what is minimum per order and what is maximum per order ? Do I have to pay 1 USD per order if I choose IBKR Pro-Fixed ? What do they mean by minimum and maximum per order exactly ? Does it have anything to do with the commission ?