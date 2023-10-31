0

From reading various articles, I find that one files the taxes at end of a calendar year. My question is, what all documents should I keep/ Information I should take note of by then, so I can have a smooth time filing taxes?

    The answer will depend hugely on you tax status - i.e. are you self employed/freelancing or an employee, and do you have additional income (e.g. from investments or from renting out real estate).
    – Eike Pierstorff
    9 hours ago

