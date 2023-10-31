Expecting a baby in a few months and also working through Open Enrollment season. If I chose a low deductible plan for the beginning of 2024, and then switch to a high deductible plan after baby is born (due to the qualifying event of having a child), will I save money on the costs of the birth? I was told that the 2nd health insurance plan will go into effect on the day the baby is born, so does that mean that all the hospital charges due to labor & delivery will either be included on the 1st or 2nd health insurance plan, depending on whether baby is born at the beginning or end of the day? Obviously I can't time the birth to happen immediately after midnight. Any suggestions or thoughts regarding switching to a high deductible plan on the day of the birth, with the goal of saving money?
Will you also be changing from employee or employee plus spouse, to employee plus family, Or are you already using employee+family?– mhoran_psprep54 mins ago
Thanks for your help. I'm already using employee+family. Also, I have an emergency fund for expenses in any case. Just thinking about if it would work to switch to HD after the birth based on the qualifying event.– kk75349 mins ago
2 Answers
Just some rule of thumb advice, I wouldn't do this if the plan is switched on the day of birth. My prayers are such that mom and baby are fine, but you won't know until a few weeks after the baby is born, for sure, if almost no health care is needed.
Things are very binary in that either one will need to spend a lot on the care of mom or the baby or almost nothing. Most of the time it is almost nothing but you never know. There is a reason for frequent new baby visits after birth. And frankly it is to check on the health of the mom and the baby.
Parenting is expensive. Just get through the best you can. This is one instant where the savings is not worth the risk.
-
I agree that our health is most important and the parenting is expensive. However, I would prefer to go with the cheapest option rather than throwing money into a more expensive plan for no reason. We can afford either health plan, but I'd rather not waste money unnecessarily.– kk75347 mins ago
Without knowing the details of your plans, I don't see any way we can answer your questions. Read the plan descriptions, run the numbers, take your best guess and don't look back.
-
Thanks for your time. The question that I asked does not require details of the plans.– kk75346 mins ago