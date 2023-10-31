Just some rule of thumb advice, I wouldn't do this if the plan is switched on the day of birth. My prayers are such that mom and baby are fine, but you won't know until a few weeks after the baby is born, for sure, if almost no health care is needed.

Things are very binary in that either one will need to spend a lot on the care of mom or the baby or almost nothing. Most of the time it is almost nothing but you never know. There is a reason for frequent new baby visits after birth. And frankly it is to check on the health of the mom and the baby.

Parenting is expensive. Just get through the best you can. This is one instant where the savings is not worth the risk.