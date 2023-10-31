In the US homeowner's insurance usually also covers liability for unintentional acts, such as knocking over a vase in someone else's home. Suppose someone is accused of an act that would be a business activity if the accusation is true, but the homeowner claims the act never happened. For example, a notary who in reality does not charge for notarizations is accused of failing to check the ID of someone who turned out to be an imposter, but the notary claims to have had nothing to do with the purported notarization.

Would the notary's homeowner's insurance cover the notary's defense costs?