When you "zoom out" to 5 years, the chart resolution goes from daily to weekly. You're seeing the volume for 5 days worth of trading instead of 1.

You cal also see this in the dates that are shown as you hover over the chart - they go from daily to every Friday (e.g. Oct 20, 2023, Oct 27, 2023)

You also see the effect when zooming in to 5-day data (every 30 minutes) and 1-day data (every minute).

The actual resolution may be different in different displays, but that's what I see when I see the chart in the search results.