I am presently a university student in the United Kingdom. I attempted to establish a student bank account through HSBC, but my application was declined due to a poor credit score. After some online research, I suspect this may be because there isn't much information available about my financial history. I was advised to get in touch with Experian, which I did. However, the phone assistance I received from them was minimal, and they required me to become a member, yet they couldn't find any information related to me. Consequently, I find myself trapped in a frustrating and unending loop.

Need advice from anyone. . .