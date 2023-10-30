On my trading platform(TCI-Investment), I've received a message from security, that I must pay an insurance fee of 25% cause they thinking I'm trading with insider information.

"Starting from the October 30 of the current financial year, all trading activities have been suspended on your account. You need to pay insurance in order to unlock your own account, have access to trading operations and withdrawal systems.

According to the rules of our trading platform, you must pay an insurance fee of 25% of the total balance in order to get access to trading operations and withdrawal systems.

These fees cannot be deducted from your deposited funds as they are already frozen so we can only process your transfers.

This is a one-time bonus that is refundable. The insurance premium is withheld for 31 calendar days. After 31 days, the insurance amount will be available to you on your balance.

The insurance payment should only be sent to the BTC wallet of your account. Please do not transfer money to addresses of third parties that are not provided by our terminal support.

As soon as the payment of the insurance payment is successfully processed please send us a screenshot of the completed transaction with the amount and address of your TCI wallet as the recipient. Access to all functionality of the trading terminal will be returned in 24 hours."

Is this a scam or what?