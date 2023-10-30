0

Based on a 2 million dollar donation, Is there a perpetuity that would be self sustaining to keep a small individual long term care residential house afloat? Or what would be another option given the monthly expenses being approximately $100k.

  • "monthly expenses being approximately $100k." That's $1.2 MILLION per year. Did you accidentally type an extra 0 in that number?
    – RonJohn
    36 mins ago
  • 5% (a quite reasonable yield now) of 2 million is 100,000.
    – RonJohn
    34 mins ago

