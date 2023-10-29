0

We received an IRS check made out to my husband and myself. We want to deposit it into my account. How does my husband sign it over? Thanks.

Improve this question
New contributor
Sharon Mattea is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .