We received an IRS check made out to my husband and myself. We want to deposit it into my account. How does my husband sign it over? Thanks.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 8 times
New contributor
Add a comment |
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
We received an IRS check made out to my husband and myself. We want to deposit it into my account. How does my husband sign it over? Thanks.