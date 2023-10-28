Do you have to attend group meetings for EI in Canada if you found employment and does this have an impact on future EI claims?

Received a letter from the provincial government to participate in a group meeting to find employment, but I got a job 4 months ago, and I stopped sending EI reports and sent them a report that I found an employment through the EI website, so I am wondering if not going to it can have any impact on future EI claims. I think it might have been a scam, because one of the numbers tell me to leave a message with my name and my social insurance number, which I will never give over the phone.