Say a relative passes and leaves all of his money to two of his three children.

His original will split the estate evenly among his three kids but before he passed he had several strokes, and in a fit of spite made a change and wrote a child out.

If I'm the executor and one of the two kids that got an inheritance, can I disclaim 1/3 of my inheritance it and give it to the other child that didn't get anything?

My second question is: Are there tax consequences with this approach? I imagine it would be the same as if the 3rd child inherited based on the will, but want to confirm.

Thank you in advance.