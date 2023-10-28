0

Is there a standardised formula for continuously increasing interest rate of an investment? Given a compound interest formula of A = P(1 + (r/n)^nt), is there a way to combine daily compounding with a continuously increasing interest rate that starts each year at x and ends it an increase of y%?

Improve this question
New contributor
user125687 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .