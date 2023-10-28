I'm launching a business that helps other people/organizations to fundraise. In some ways it is similar to GoFundMe or Kickstarter in a sense that much of the intention of the business is to pass the collected money along and not to keep it, while still being a for-profit business.

To be concrete, the business sells tea mugs for $30. $10 goes to the person who makes the mug. $10 goes as a donation. $10 goes to my business.

How do I charge HST? Am I able to charge HST only on the $20 dollars because the $10 donation is not actually the price of the mug? Must the donation be optional to be exempt from HST?

Please let me know if my question is not clear and what details to add. Thank you.