I currently have a SIPP account with HL. But I want to transfer my account to Vanguard as the annual account fee is much cheaper with Vanguard. However I don’t know and couldn’t find any information that we can buy stocks also on vanguard SIPP platform. I searched their website and google but unfortunately I only find details about buying ETF and other funds but no information on buying stocks and the charges for each transaction. Should I presume that any SIPP provider lets us buy stocks and funds. Thanks X

MSBI-Geek

