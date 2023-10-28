I just checked, VMBS (Vanguard MBS) has yield of 3.73%, but VGLT (Vanguard government long term bond) has yield of 5.08%. I thought MBS is riskier and would require higher YTM by the market.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 4 times
