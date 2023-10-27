I don't have a margin account. I have a normal cash account and I have about 700 EUR in it. When I place a limit order to buy, I get this error message:

As mentioned, I don't have a margin account. On their website, they specify that they don't require an account minimum: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/accounts/required_minimums.php. I have an individual client account with IBKR PRO. I live in Germany if this is necessary info.

I don't user margin. I don't short. I just want to buy long on my individual client cash account. Why isn't this working?