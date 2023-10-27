There are public REITs and private REITs. As you would expect, public REITs are publicly-traded, and are traded in a similar manner as ETFs and traditional mutual funds.

Private REITs are not traded publicly and often have restrictions on when they can be "redeemed".

These are not to be confused with "REIT ETFs" which are ETFs that invest in multiple REITs (private and public). There are several of those as well if you don't want to research individual REITs for suitability.