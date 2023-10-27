Suppose you an in a country (such as Cuba or Russia) where US credit cards and wire transfers don't work. You run out of cash and need money. Is it possible to transfer some money from a US bank or credit card to a bitcoin account and then withdraw it in that county as local currency?

From what I gathered so far, one must set up a Bitcoin wallet. After it is set up, can you link it to your bank account and transfer money to it directly from your bank using an app?

And if that is possible, can you convert it to local cash in Russia or Cuba via a Bitcoin ATM in one of those countries?